JD.com Inc. (JD) Analysis & Forecast for 2021

JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) is -2.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.55 and a high of $108.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The JD stock was last observed hovering at around $85.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.39% off its average median price target of $722.77 for the next 12 months. It is also 90.93% off the consensus price target high of $941.38 offered by 43 analysts, but current levels are 85.42% higher than the price target low of $585.42 for the same period.

Currently trading at $85.37, the stock is -9.07% and -8.81% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.92 million and changing -0.45% at the moment leaves the stock 8.26% off its SMA200. JD registered 122.61% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $94.58 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $86.11.

The stock witnessed a -17.46% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.77%, and is -4.43% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.97% over the week and 4.13% over the month.

JD.com Inc. (JD) has around 227730 employees, a market worth around $147.83B and $114.86B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.83 and Fwd P/E is 28.06. Profit margin for the company is 2.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 140.14% and -21.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.00%).

JD.com Inc. (JD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for JD.com Inc. (JD) is a “Buy”. 43 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 5 think it is a “Overweight”. 36 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

JD.com Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.42 with sales reaching $29.21B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 574.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 24.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 39.70% in year-over-year returns.

JD.com Inc. (JD) Top Institutional Holders

1,131 institutions hold shares in JD.com Inc. (JD), with 109.77M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.07% while institutional investors hold 51.29% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.55B, and float is at 930.97M with Short Float at 3.01%. Institutions hold 47.66% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Tiger Global Management, LLC with over 51.65 million shares valued at $4.54 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 3.86% of the JD Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 41.78 million shares valued at $3.67 billion to account for 3.12% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Invesco Ltd. which holds 30.52 million shares representing 2.28% and valued at over $2.68 billion, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 2.28% of the shares totaling 30.51 million with a market value of $2.68 billion.

JD.com Inc. (JD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (LITB) that is trading 317.89% up over the past 12 months and Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) that is 26.26% higher over the same period. Leju Holdings Limited (LEJU) is 89.70% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -7.81% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 30.24 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.02.