Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ: JFIN) is 77.70% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.75 and a high of $30.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The JFIN stock was last observed hovering at around $4.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.15% off its average median price target of $37.85 for the next 12 months. It is also 85.68% off the consensus price target high of $37.85 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 85.68% higher than the price target low of $37.85 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.42, the stock is 18.20% and 33.90% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.99 million and changing 26.93% at the moment leaves the stock 52.91% off its SMA200. JFIN registered 79.17% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 115.94%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.30 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.45.

The stock witnessed a 3.04% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 50.97%, and is 36.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.44% over the week and 14.15% over the month.

Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN) has around 970 employees, a market worth around $279.83M and $200.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.77 and Fwd P/E is 6.41. Profit margin for the company is 16.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 209.71% and -81.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-67.10%).

Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Jiayin Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/16/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $41.08M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -12.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -39.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -16.80% in year-over-year returns.

Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN) Top Institutional Holders

7 institutions hold shares in Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN), with institutional investors hold 0.73% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 54.02M, and float is at 3.50M with Short Float at 1.36%. Institutions hold 0.73% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 96500.0 shares valued at $0.29 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.18% of the JFIN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC with 48231.0 shares valued at $0.15 million to account for 0.09% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are HighPoint Advisor Group LLC which holds 45200.0 shares representing 0.08% and valued at over $0.14 million, while Virtu Financial LLC holds 0.07% of the shares totaling 36863.0 with a market value of $0.11 million.