Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (METX) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

14 institutions hold shares in Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (METX), with 37.61M shares held by insiders accounting for 70.56% while institutional investors hold 23.85% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 53.29M, and float is at 13.20M with Short Float at 1.24%. Institutions hold 7.02% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Amundi Pioneer Asset Management with over 0.52 million shares valued at $1.04 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.98% of the METX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. with 0.12 million shares valued at $0.24 million to account for 0.22% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 0.1 million shares representing 0.19% and valued at over $0.2 million, while Invesco Ltd. holds 0.09% of the shares totaling 46061.0 with a market value of $92122.0.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX) is 42.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.71 and a high of $24.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The METX stock was last observed hovering at around $2.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.21%.

Currently trading at $2.84, the stock is 14.75% and 23.03% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.79 million and changing 7.98% at the moment leaves the stock -52.21% off its SMA200. METX registered -71.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -66.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.4788 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.5148.

The stock witnessed a -2.07% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.68%, and is 26.79% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.19% over the week and 12.20% over the month.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (METX) has around 5491 employees, a market worth around $138.93M and $103.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -36.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 66.11% and -88.48% from its 52-week high.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (METX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (METX) is a “-“. 0 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -221.30% this year.