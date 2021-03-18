NanoVibronix Inc. (NAOV) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

NanoVibronix Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) is 57.05% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.54 and a high of $3.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NAOV stock was last observed hovering at around $1.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $10.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 88.57% off the consensus price target high of $10.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 88.57% higher than the price target low of $10.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.20, the stock is 3.00% and 1.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.19 million and changing 6.19% at the moment leaves the stock 2.75% off its SMA200. NAOV registered -57.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 96.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.2423 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.8981.

The stock witnessed a -17.24% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.29%, and is 8.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.55% over the week and 13.41% over the month.

NanoVibronix Inc. (NAOV) has around 10 employees, a market worth around $29.21M and $0.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 124.26% and -65.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-417.10%).

NanoVibronix Inc. (NAOV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NanoVibronix Inc. (NAOV) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NanoVibronix Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $150k over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -26.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 98.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 177.80% in year-over-year returns.

NanoVibronix Inc. (NAOV) Top Institutional Holders

10 institutions hold shares in NanoVibronix Inc. (NAOV), with 1.16M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.64% while institutional investors hold 7.77% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 24.11M, and float is at 14.47M with Short Float at 1.01%. Institutions hold 7.17% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Sabby Management, LLC with over 0.58 million shares valued at $0.45 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.42% of the NAOV Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.51 million shares valued at $0.39 million to account for 2.13% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Hudson Bay Capital Management LP which holds 0.3 million shares representing 1.26% and valued at over $0.23 million, while Amtrust Financial Services, Inc. holds 0.61% of the shares totaling 0.15 million with a market value of $0.11 million.

NanoVibronix Inc. (NAOV) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at NanoVibronix Inc. (NAOV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by FASHEK CHRISTOPHER M, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that FASHEK CHRISTOPHER M bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 29 at a price of $0.79 per share for a total of $7887.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10000.0 shares.

NanoVibronix Inc. (NAOV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sientra Inc. (SIEN) that is trading 356.71% up over the past 12 months and Repro Med Systems Inc. (KRMD) that is -40.85% lower over the same period. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 98.97% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 1510.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.05.