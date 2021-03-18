New Big Money Means CHF Solutions Inc. (CHFS) Investors Could Reap Benefit

22 institutions hold shares in CHF Solutions Inc. (CHFS), with 383 shares held by insiders accounting for 0.01% while institutional investors hold 13.91% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.74M, and float is at 2.31M with Short Float at 0.81%. Institutions hold 13.91% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 24556.0 shares valued at $0.17 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.90% of the CHFS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Citadel Advisors LLC with 14658.0 shares valued at $0.1 million to account for 0.54% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Virtu Financial LLC which holds 14449.0 shares representing 0.53% and valued at over $0.1 million, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 0.41% of the shares totaling 11247.0 with a market value of $78391.0.

CHF Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: CHFS) is -11.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.80 and a high of $37.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CHFS stock was last observed hovering at around $7.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.18% off its average median price target of $26.63 for the next 12 months. It is also 81.41% off the consensus price target high of $33.25 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 69.1% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.18, the stock is -22.56% and -26.19% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.84 million and changing -16.03% at the moment leaves the stock -43.54% off its SMA200. CHFS registered -50.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -39.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.39 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.17.

The stock witnessed a -36.22% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.60%, and is -20.46% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.86% over the week and 10.61% over the month.

CHF Solutions Inc. (CHFS) has around 66 employees, a market worth around $16.50M and $6.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 6.55% and -83.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-905.70%).

CHF Solutions Inc. (CHFS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CHF Solutions Inc. (CHFS) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CHF Solutions Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.26 with sales reaching $1.3M over the same period..

CHF Solutions Inc. (CHFS) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at CHF Solutions Inc. (CHFS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.