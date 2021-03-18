PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

329 institutions hold shares in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS), with 79.03k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.02% while institutional investors hold 111.47% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 329.09M, and float is at 179.98M with Short Float at 7.97%. Institutions hold 111.45% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital Research Global Investors with over 29.14 million shares valued at $1.66 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 17.96% of the PAGS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Capital World Investors with 20.33 million shares valued at $1.16 billion to account for 12.53% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Artisan Partners Limited Partnership which holds 15.41 million shares representing 9.50% and valued at over $876.62 million, while Sylebra Capital Ltd holds 7.03% of the shares totaling 11.41 million with a market value of $648.8 million.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) is -11.78% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.58 and a high of $62.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PAGS stock was last observed hovering at around $50.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.34% off its average median price target of $378.97 for the next 12 months. It is also 88.6% off the consensus price target high of $440.21 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are 63.98% higher than the price target low of $139.33 for the same period.

Currently trading at $50.18, the stock is -9.55% and -8.93% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.17 million and changing -0.67% at the moment leaves the stock 12.75% off its SMA200. PAGS registered 151.78% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 34.68%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $55.57 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $47.55.

The stock witnessed a -18.42% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.68%, and is 1.21% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.34% over the week and 6.21% over the month.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) has around 3399 employees, a market worth around $16.66B and $1.14B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 71.38 and Fwd P/E is 32.23. Profit margin for the company is 20.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 269.51% and -20.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.60%).

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) is a “Buy”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.2 with sales reaching $357.43M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 45.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 42.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 29.80% in year-over-year returns.