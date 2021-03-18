Positives for The Coca-Cola Company (KO) as stock gains in recent trading

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is -6.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $36.27 and a high of $54.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KO stock was last observed hovering at around $51.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $57.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.52% off the consensus price target high of $67.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are -2.48% lower than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $51.24, the stock is 1.45% and 2.52% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 17.47 million and changing 0.04% at the moment leaves the stock 3.41% off its SMA200. KO registered 8.61% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $50.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $50.78.

The stock witnessed a 1.93% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.81%, and is -0.39% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.06% over the week and 1.77% over the month.

The Coca-Cola Company (KO) has around 80300 employees, a market worth around $223.09B and $33.01B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.59 and Fwd P/E is 22.04. Profit margin for the company is 23.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.27% and -6.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.20%).

The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Coca-Cola Company (KO) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 5 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Coca-Cola Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.5 with sales reaching $8.57B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -13.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 11.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.10% in year-over-year returns.

The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Top Institutional Holders

2,931 institutions hold shares in The Coca-Cola Company (KO), with 30.12M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.70% while institutional investors hold 68.68% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.30B, and float is at 4.27B with Short Float at 0.51%. Institutions hold 68.20% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Berkshire Hathaway, Inc with over 400.0 million shares valued at $21.94 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.28% of the KO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 312.56 million shares valued at $17.14 billion to account for 7.25% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 282.89 million shares representing 6.56% and valued at over $15.51 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 3.97% of the shares totaling 171.26 million with a market value of $9.39 billion.

The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Insider Activity

A total of 58 insider transactions have happened at The Coca-Cola Company (KO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 39 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by RIVERA ALFREDO, the company’s North America OU President. SEC filings show that RIVERA ALFREDO sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 09 at a price of $51.15 per share for a total of $1.02 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62000.0 shares.

The Coca-Cola Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 16 that Perez Beatriz R (Senior Vice President) sold a total of 42,044 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 16 and was made at $50.62 per share for $2.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the KO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 04, QUAN NANCY (Senior Vice President) disposed off 2,102 shares at an average price of $54.26 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 180,279 shares of The Coca-Cola Company (KO).

The Coca-Cola Company (KO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCEP) that is trading 60.65% up over the past 12 months. Reed’s Inc. (REED) is 70.77% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3.79% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 22.72 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.36.