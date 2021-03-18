Puyi Inc. (PUYI) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

The shares outstanding are 60.31M, and float is at 7.49M with Short Float at 0.39%.

Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ: PUYI) is 1.78% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.90 and a high of $9.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PUYI stock was last observed hovering at around $5.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.11%.

Currently trading at $6.28, the stock is 2.14% and 2.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.42 million and changing 21.47% at the moment leaves the stock 2.26% off its SMA200. PUYI registered 14.81% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 2.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.10 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.02.

The stock witnessed a 2.87% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.16%, and is 4.58% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.62% over the week and 8.25% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 28.16% and -30.38% from its 52-week high.

Puyi Inc. (PUYI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Puyi Inc. (PUYI) is a “-“. 0 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

