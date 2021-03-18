QuantumScape Corporation (QS) – The -7.89% Downside Potential Remains

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) is -29.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.74 and a high of $132.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The QS stock was last observed hovering at around $57.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.85% off its average median price target of $55.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.46% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -15.15% lower than the price target low of $52.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $59.88, the stock is 6.68% and 13.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.55 million and changing 5.00% at the moment leaves the stock 60.43% off its SMA200. QS registered a gain of 226.32% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $51.88 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $39.34.

The stock witnessed a 18.25% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.74%, and is 14.45% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.39% over the week and 14.27% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 514.78% and -54.89% from its 52-week high.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for QuantumScape Corporation (QS) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

QuantumScape Corporation quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.06.The EPS is expected to grow by 93.60% this year.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Top Institutional Holders

79 institutions hold shares in QuantumScape Corporation (QS), with 167.1M shares held by insiders accounting for 45.59% while institutional investors hold 19.32% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 252.14M, and float is at 99.53M with Short Float at 11.95%. Institutions hold 10.51% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 12.5 million shares valued at $1.06 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 5.94% of the QS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Janus Henderson Group PLC with 9.03 million shares valued at $762.51 million to account for 4.29% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Jr University which holds 7.75 million shares representing 3.69% and valued at over $654.71 million, while Norges Bank Investment Management holds 3.09% of the shares totaling 6.5 million with a market value of $548.92 million.