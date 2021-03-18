Seneca Biopharma Inc. (SNCA) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

21 institutions hold shares in Seneca Biopharma Inc. (SNCA), with 140.96k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.82% while institutional investors hold 10.58% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 17.31M, and float is at 17.16M with Short Float at 2.98%. Institutions hold 10.49% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.17 million shares valued at $0.15 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.97% of the SNCA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Virtu Financial LLC with 0.12 million shares valued at $0.11 million to account for 0.71% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are HighTower Advisors, LLC which holds 0.1 million shares representing 0.58% and valued at over $88004.0, while Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 0.27% of the shares totaling 47346.0 with a market value of $41664.0.

Seneca Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCA) is 76.14% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.50 and a high of $2.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SNCA stock was last observed hovering at around $1.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $520.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 99.7% off the consensus price target high of $520.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 99.7% higher than the price target low of $520.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.55, the stock is 6.38% and 6.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.02 million and changing -0.64% at the moment leaves the stock 72.96% off its SMA200. SNCA registered 157.86% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 152.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.5200 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.9443.

The stock witnessed a -24.76% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 98.97%, and is 20.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.57% over the week and 12.34% over the month.

Seneca Biopharma Inc. (SNCA) has around 5 employees, a market worth around $25.54M and $0.01M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 210.00% and -29.55% from its 52-week high.

Seneca Biopharma Inc. (SNCA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Seneca Biopharma Inc. (SNCA) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Seneca Biopharma Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $3k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 41.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1,525.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink 0.00% in year-over-year returns.

Seneca Biopharma Inc. (SNCA) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Seneca Biopharma Inc. (SNCA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.