Sify Technologies Limited (SIFY) – The 98.85% Upside Potential Remains

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: SIFY) is 229.92% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.56 and a high of $5.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SIFY stock was last observed hovering at around $3.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.39% off its average median price target of $365.24 for the next 12 months. It is also 98.85% off the consensus price target high of $365.24 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 98.85% higher than the price target low of $365.24 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.19, the stock is 19.19% and 42.01% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.51 million and changing 10.26% at the moment leaves the stock 172.09% off its SMA200. SIFY registered 442.39% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 291.59%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.3166 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.7834.

The stock witnessed a -25.84% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 275.78%, and is 15.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.91% over the week and 19.35% over the month.

Sify Technologies Limited (SIFY) has around 2794 employees, a market worth around $756.84M and $312.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 83.80 and Fwd P/E is 41.90. Profit margin for the company is 2.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 644.23% and -28.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.00%).

Sify Technologies Limited (SIFY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sify Technologies Limited (SIFY) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sify Technologies Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $92.4M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -43.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 13.30% year-over-year.

Sify Technologies Limited (SIFY) Top Institutional Holders

29 institutions hold shares in Sify Technologies Limited (SIFY), with institutional investors hold 0.80% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 180.63M, and float is at 176.73M with Short Float at 0.47%. Institutions hold 0.80% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.63 million shares valued at $0.8 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.35% of the SIFY Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Pinnacle Associates, Ltd. with 0.26 million shares valued at $0.33 million to account for 0.15% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are CALPERS (California-Public Employees Retirement System) which holds 0.16 million shares representing 0.09% and valued at over $0.21 million, while State Street Corporation holds 0.07% of the shares totaling 0.12 million with a market value of $0.15 million.

Sify Technologies Limited (SIFY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include KT Corporation (KT) that is 48.01% higher over the past 12 months. Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is 41.31% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 80.7% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.16 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.31.