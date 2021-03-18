Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Synthetic Biologics Inc. (AMEX: SYN) is 114.54% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.25 and a high of $1.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SYN stock was last observed hovering at around $0.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $1.88 for the next 12 months. It is also 67.2% off the consensus price target high of $2.50 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 34.4% higher than the price target low of $1.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.82, the stock is 11.13% and 1.94% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 13.64 million and changing 2.01% at the moment leaves the stock 53.35% off its SMA200. SYN registered 164.72% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 69.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.8129 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.5440.

The stock witnessed a -20.22% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 133.10%, and is 23.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.86% over the week and 13.58% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 225.81% and -51.66% from its 52-week high.

Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Synthetic Biologics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.02.The EPS is expected to grow by 32.50% this year.

Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN) Top Institutional Holders

28 institutions hold shares in Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN), with 481.02k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.37% while institutional investors hold 7.15% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 129.66M, and float is at 127.36M with Short Float at 7.64%. Institutions hold 7.12% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 1.24 million shares valued at $0.47 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.95% of the SYN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Fisher Asset Management, LLC with 0.13 million shares valued at $48142.0 to account for 0.10% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. which holds 0.11 million shares representing 0.08% and valued at over $41861.0, while Virtu Financial LLC holds 0.08% of the shares totaling 0.1 million with a market value of $39979.0.

Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.