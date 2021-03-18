These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Mogo Inc. (MOGO)

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOGO) is 182.49% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.55 and a high of $11.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MOGO stock was last observed hovering at around $10.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.63% off its average median price target of $12.28 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.44% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -3.9% lower than the price target low of $10.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.65, the stock is 22.99% and 57.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.27 million and changing 6.29% at the moment leaves the stock 249.22% off its SMA200. MOGO registered 745.24% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 545.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.66 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.81.

The stock witnessed a 15.89% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 234.91%, and is 36.71% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.21% over the week and 16.72% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 1819.61% and -10.20% from its 52-week high.

Mogo Inc. (MOGO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mogo Inc. (MOGO) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

.

Mogo Inc. (MOGO) Top Institutional Holders

15 institutions hold shares in Mogo Inc. (MOGO), with 9.08M shares held by insiders accounting for 30.08% while institutional investors hold 10.15% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 47.16M, and float is at 24.81M with Short Float at 0.44%. Institutions hold 7.10% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Fortress Investment Group LLC with over 1.35 million shares valued at $5.09 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.61% of the MOGO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.85 million shares valued at $3.22 million to account for 1.65% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Boothbay Fund Management, LLC which holds 0.22 million shares representing 0.42% and valued at over $0.81 million, while Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. holds 0.28% of the shares totaling 0.15 million with a market value of $0.56 million.