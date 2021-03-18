Things appear to be looking up for Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT)

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) is -18.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.28 and a high of $33.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BTBT stock was last observed hovering at around $16.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.21%.

Currently trading at $17.83, the stock is 4.21% and -7.47% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.46 million and changing 7.28% at the moment leaves the stock 125.59% off its SMA200. BTBT registered 3693.62% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 302.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.74 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.44.

The stock witnessed a -36.91% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 196.18%, and is 1.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.17% over the week and 15.73% over the month.

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) has around 63 employees, a market worth around $871.35M and $13.17M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 6267.86% and -45.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-272.60%).

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) is a “-“. 0 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -161.80% this year.

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) Top Institutional Holders

6 institutions hold shares in Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT), with 10.2M shares held by insiders accounting for 23.33% while institutional investors hold 0.38% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 42.30M, and float is at 36.84M with Short Float at 1.42%. Institutions hold 0.29% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is TB Alternative Assets Ltd. with over 0.24 million shares valued at $5.26 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.56% of the BTBT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Jane Street Group, LLC with 0.15 million shares valued at $3.31 million to account for 0.98% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Virtu Financial LLC which holds 68599.0 shares representing 0.45% and valued at over $1.5 million, while Susquehanna International Group, LLP holds 0.28% of the shares totaling 43600.0 with a market value of $0.96 million.