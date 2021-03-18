Things appear to be looking up for Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF)

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX: DXF) is 23.31% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.37 and a high of $2.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DXF stock was last observed hovering at around $1.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.29% off its average median price target of $24.84 for the next 12 months. It is also 93.4% off the consensus price target high of $24.84 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 93.4% higher than the price target low of $24.84 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.64, the stock is 18.58% and 14.06% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.54 million and changing 21.48% at the moment leaves the stock 54.26% off its SMA200. DXF registered 84.27% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 111.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.4320 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.2404.

The stock witnessed a -8.45% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.39%, and is 32.26% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.23% over the week and 16.19% over the month.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) has around 16 employees, a market worth around $32.57M and $14.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.00. Profit margin for the company is 23.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 343.00% and -25.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.40%).

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/26/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 618.40% this year.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) Top Institutional Holders

3 institutions hold shares in Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF), with 2.27M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.86% while institutional investors hold 0.35% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 20.86M, and float is at 6.74M with Short Float at 0.39%. Institutions hold 0.31% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is HRT Financial LLC with over 0.17 million shares valued at $0.23 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.83% of the DXF Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 79427.0 shares valued at $0.11 million to account for 0.38% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Citadel Advisors LLC which holds 32952.0 shares representing 0.16% and valued at over $43826.0, while Morgan Stanley holds 0.13% of the shares totaling 27721.0 with a market value of $36868.0.