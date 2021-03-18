Three Notable Stocks Today: Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (APRE), Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM), Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH)

Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APRE) shares are 20.53% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.58% or -$0.22 lower in the latest trading session. However, the stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +27.25% lower. Comparatively, the stock is down -79.37% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 3.49% and -16.60% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 16, 2020, Berenberg recommended the APRE stock is a Buy, while earlier, Robert W. Baird had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on December 28, 2020. 6 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.80 to suggest that the APRE stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 6 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommends buying, with 0 ratings it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $5.93 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $8.00. The forecasts give the Aprea Therapeutics Inc. stock a price target range of $10.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst thinks the stock could plunge to a low of $5.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 40.7% or -18.6%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -14.10% in the current quarter to -$0.57, down from the -$0.45 reported in the same quarter a year ago. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.82 and -$0.41. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$1.84 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

5AM Ventures IV, L.P., a Former 10% holder at the company, sold 175,000 shares worth $4.43 million at $25.30 per share on Oct 05. The 10% Owner had earlier sold another 500,000 APRE shares valued at $2.79 million on Dec 28. The shares were sold at $5.58 per share. KDev Investments AB (10% Owner) sold 241,703 shares at $34.55 per share on Jul 07 for a total of $8.35 million while ROCKLAGE SCOTT M, (Director) sold 120,164 shares on Jun 16 for $4.0 million with each share fetching $33.30.

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) share price remains unchanged at $2.60. The ‎market capitalization arrived at $232,682,853. The stock has a 52-week high price of $7.00 and its ‎‎52-week low was recorded at $1.00, while during the last trade its minimum price was $2.60 and it ‎gained the highest price of $2.60.‎

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM), a privately held firm, recently announced that its wholly-owned ‎subsidiary, Mulch Manufacturing, Inc., will supplier quality mulch products to 7-Eleven outlets in Midwest ‎U.S. and western New York, scheduled to commence delivery in mid-2020. The contract received ‎shortly after the Company closed an annual mulch supply contract with the City of Vero Beach, Florida.‎

Tony Raynor, SGTM’s CEO, and Director states, “In particular, we have been successful in building ‎relationships with 7-Eleven, Inc.’s Midwest U.S. and western New York locations. This makes us ‎capable of supporting our expansion as we go.”

Syneos Health Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNH), on the other hand, is trading around $77.35 with a market cap of $8.13B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $85.83 and spell out a more modest performance – a 9.88% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.25 per share in earnings this year on a short-term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

SYNH’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 6.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $181.57 million. This represented 84.07% of the company’s total revenues which amounted to $1.14 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.87 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.87 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of Mar 2021, the total assets figure advanced to $8.06 billion from $7.38 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $425.49 million, significantly higher than the $318.48 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $375.48 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 58 times at Syneos Health Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 17 times and accounting for 151,257 shares. Insider sales totaled 190,968 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 41 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -24.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 221.13k shares after the latest sales, with -99.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.01% with a share float percentage of 61.25M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Syneos Health Inc. having a total of 416 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Advent International Corporation with over 15.42 million shares worth more than $1.05 billion. As of Dec 30, 2020, Advent International Corporation held 14.78% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Lee Thomas H Partners Lp, with the investment firm holding over 13.24 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $901.94 million and represent 12.69% of shares outstanding.