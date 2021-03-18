Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

285 institutions hold shares in Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST), with 3.42M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.02% while institutional investors hold 95.55% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 46.00M, and float is at 45.39M with Short Float at 5.65%. Institutions hold 88.84% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 5.88 million shares valued at $830.36 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.08% of the TWST Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.52 million shares valued at $497.82 million to account for 7.24% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 3.5 million shares representing 7.19% and valued at over $494.37 million, while Capital World Investors holds 6.06% of the shares totaling 2.95 million with a market value of $416.7 million.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST) is 2.43% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.52 and a high of $214.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TWST stock was last observed hovering at around $139.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.4% off its average median price target of $157.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.64% off the consensus price target high of $200.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -44.73% lower than the price target low of $100.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $144.73, the stock is 6.42% and -8.48% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.07 million and changing 3.88% at the moment leaves the stock 45.72% off its SMA200. TWST registered 546.69% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 134.49%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $151.44 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $121.28.

The stock witnessed a -7.37% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.19%, and is 14.47% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.31% over the week and 10.69% over the month.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) has around 525 employees, a market worth around $7.24B and $101.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 681.48% and -32.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-41.20%).

Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Twist Bioscience Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.77 with sales reaching $27.72M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 31.70% year-over-year.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) Insider Activity

A total of 279 insider transactions have happened at Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 221 and purchases happening 58 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Leproust Emily M., the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Leproust Emily M. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 12 at a price of $139.72 per share for a total of $0.28 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.27 million shares.

Twist Bioscience Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 04 that Daniels Mark sold a total of 669 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 04 and was made at $125.33 per share for $83846.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 66926.0 shares of the TWST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03, RAGUSA ROBERT P (Director) disposed off 10,588 shares at an average price of $133.05 for $1.41 million. The insider now directly holds 1,898 shares of Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST).