Walmart Inc. (WMT) 2021 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 26.51% Upside

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) is -8.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $106.85 and a high of $153.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WMT stock was last observed hovering at around $133.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.11% off its average median price target of $160.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.51% off the consensus price target high of $180.00 offered by 35 analysts, but current levels are -10.23% lower than the price target low of $120.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $132.28, the stock is -0.51% and -5.59% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.03 million and changing -0.83% at the moment leaves the stock -3.86% off its SMA200. WMT registered 10.92% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -3.70%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $137.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $142.54.

The stock witnessed a -9.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.18%, and is 0.08% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.35% over the week and 1.80% over the month.

Walmart Inc. (WMT) has around 2200000 employees, a market worth around $368.71B and $559.15B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.92 and Fwd P/E is 22.53. Profit margin for the company is 3.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.80% and -13.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.10%).

Walmart Inc. (WMT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Walmart Inc. (WMT) is a “Overweight”. 35 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 6 think it is a “Overweight”. 20 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Walmart Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.2 with sales reaching $131.93B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 114.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.60% in year-over-year returns.

Walmart Inc. (WMT) Top Institutional Holders

2,824 institutions hold shares in Walmart Inc. (WMT), with 1.44B shares held by insiders accounting for 51.07% while institutional investors hold 62.03% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.83B, and float is at 56.74M with Short Float at 27.03%. Institutions hold 30.35% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 132.26 million shares valued at $19.07 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 4.67% of the WMT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 87.16 million shares valued at $12.56 billion to account for 3.08% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 64.27 million shares representing 2.27% and valued at over $9.26 billion, while Bank of America Corporation holds 0.81% of the shares totaling 23.03 million with a market value of $3.32 billion.

Walmart Inc. (WMT) Insider Activity

A total of 256 insider transactions have happened at Walmart Inc. (WMT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 224 and purchases happening 32 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by STEPHENSON RANDALL L, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that STEPHENSON RANDALL L bought 7,725 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 08 at a price of $129.63 per share for a total of $1.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8308.0 shares.

Walmart Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 26 that WALTON S ROBSON (Director) sold a total of 710,440 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 26 and was made at $130.64 per share for $92.81 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 356.18 million shares of the WMT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 26, WALTON JIM C (10% Owner) disposed off 710,440 shares at an average price of $130.64 for $92.81 million. The insider now directly holds 356,175,368 shares of Walmart Inc. (WMT).

Walmart Inc. (WMT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Dollar General Corporation (DG) that is trading 21.34% up over the past 12 months and Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) that is 10.04% higher over the same period. Macy’s Inc. (M) is 194.03% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.89% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 15.04 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.61.