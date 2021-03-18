Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR) on Track to Reach $150.00 in a Year

Westwater Resources Inc. (NASDAQ: WWR) is 27.79% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.75 and a high of $14.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WWR stock was last observed hovering at around $5.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.32% off its average median price target of $150.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 95.8% off the consensus price target high of $150.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 95.8% higher than the price target low of $150.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.30, the stock is 2.78% and -4.63% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.48 million and changing 5.35% at the moment leaves the stock 46.19% off its SMA200. WWR registered 433.45% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 248.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.04 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.28.

The stock witnessed a -21.84% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.90%, and is 9.19% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.22% over the week and 14.75% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 740.00% and -56.55% from its 52-week high.

Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Westwater Resources Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 48.40% this year.

Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR) Top Institutional Holders

20 institutions hold shares in Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR), with 86.18k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.29% while institutional investors hold 0.66% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 29.41M, and float is at 26.13M with Short Float at 13.55%. Institutions hold 0.66% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with over 0.36 million shares valued at $1.78 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.23% of the WWR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.25 million shares valued at $1.23 million to account for 0.85% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 0.21 million shares representing 0.70% and valued at over $1.01 million, while Group One Trading, L.P. holds 0.61% of the shares totaling 0.18 million with a market value of $0.88 million.

Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 2 times.