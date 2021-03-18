What should you know before buying stock in Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD)

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) is -11.69% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.61 and a high of $5.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BBD stock was last observed hovering at around $4.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2% off its average median price target of $6.16 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.86% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 7.03% higher than the price target low of $4.98 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.63, the stock is 6.66% and -0.01% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 28.07 million and changing 4.51% at the moment leaves the stock 9.39% off its SMA200. BBD registered 10.19% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 22.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.4923 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.3954.

The stock witnessed a -1.73% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.62%, and is 5.95% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.71% over the week and 4.52% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 6.61 and Fwd P/E is 7.59. Distance from 52-week low is 77.16% and -13.59% from its 52-week high.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Banco Bradesco S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.13 with sales reaching $5.56B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 27.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -4.00% in year-over-year returns.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) Top Institutional Holders

347 institutions hold shares in Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD), with 530.13k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.01% while institutional investors hold 17.55% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 8.84B, and float is at 6.34B with Short Float at 0.34%. Institutions hold 17.54% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Standard Life Aberdeen PLC with over 84.62 million shares valued at $445.1 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.91% of the BBD Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd with 56.14 million shares valued at $295.32 million to account for 1.27% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 55.6 million shares representing 1.25% and valued at over $292.43 million, while Vontobel Holding Limited holds 1.10% of the shares totaling 48.75 million with a market value of $256.44 million.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) that is trading 52.85% up over the past 12 months and Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) that is 2.04% higher over the same period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) is 83.65% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -52.77% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 32.77 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.79.