What should you know before buying stock in Cameco Corporation (CCJ)

Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) is 43.88% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.30 and a high of $19.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CCJ stock was last observed hovering at around $18.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.58% off its average median price target of $16.37 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.82% off the consensus price target high of $21.62 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -63.11% lower than the price target low of $11.82 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.28, the stock is 16.50% and 28.75% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.44 million and changing 3.10% at the moment leaves the stock 64.06% off its SMA200. CCJ registered 194.35% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 72.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.60 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.27.

The stock witnessed a 13.81% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 45.18%, and is 19.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.96% over the week and 5.89% over the month.

Cameco Corporation (CCJ) has around 1885 employees, a market worth around $7.28B and $1.44B in sales. Fwd P/E is 183.62. Profit margin for the company is -3.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 263.70% and -2.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.90%).

Cameco Corporation (CCJ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cameco Corporation (CCJ) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cameco Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.01 with sales reaching $252.94M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -171.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -11.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -18.20% in year-over-year returns.

Cameco Corporation (CCJ) Top Institutional Holders

490 institutions hold shares in Cameco Corporation (CCJ), with 722.29k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.18% while institutional investors hold 67.56% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 395.87M, and float is at 395.54M with Short Float at 3.41%. Institutions hold 67.43% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Beutel, Goodman & Company Ltd with over 20.86 million shares valued at $279.55 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.25% of the CCJ Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 20.15 million shares valued at $269.95 million to account for 5.07% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are William Blair Investment Management, LLC which holds 15.41 million shares representing 3.88% and valued at over $206.5 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 2.88% of the shares totaling 11.44 million with a market value of $153.35 million.

Cameco Corporation (CCJ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include BHP Group (BBL) that is trading 112.54% up over the past 12 months and BHP Group (BHP) that is 105.19% higher over the same period. Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) is 410.82% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 23.98% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 10.27 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.87.