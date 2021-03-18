What should you know before buying stock in Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC)

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) is -3.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.53 and a high of $10.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KGC stock was last observed hovering at around $6.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.23% off the consensus price target high of $15.77 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -8.62% lower than the price target low of $6.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.06, the stock is 6.65% and 0.93% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 20.75 million and changing 2.62% at the moment leaves the stock -9.30% off its SMA200. KGC registered 48.32% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.84 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.77.

The stock witnessed a -0.14% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.32%, and is 6.17% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.10% over the week and 3.89% over the month.

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) has around 8970 employees, a market worth around $8.99B and $4.21B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.67 and Fwd P/E is 6.81. Profit margin for the company is 31.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 100.00% and -31.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.70%).

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kinross Gold Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.17 with sales reaching $1.09B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 71.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 23.80% in year-over-year returns.

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) Top Institutional Holders

606 institutions hold shares in Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC), with 2.98M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.24% while institutional investors hold 67.50% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.26B, and float is at 1.26B with Short Float at 0.88%. Institutions hold 67.34% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 92.34 million shares valued at $677.79 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.34% of the KGC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 38.36 million shares valued at $281.59 million to account for 3.05% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 36.46 million shares representing 2.90% and valued at over $267.64 million, while Ruffer LLP holds 2.11% of the shares totaling 26.59 million with a market value of $195.17 million.

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hecla Mining Company (HL) that is trading 225.00% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -67.03% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 18.39 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.59.