Which institution holds the most shares in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN)

65 institutions hold shares in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN), with 66.43M shares held by insiders accounting for 39.02% while institutional investors hold 27.27% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 104.32M, and float is at 93.92M with Short Float at 9.01%. Institutions hold 16.63% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 7.6 million shares valued at $125.27 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.46% of the HYLN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc. with 2.17 million shares valued at $35.82 million to account for 1.28% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Handelsbanken Fonder AB which holds 2.08 million shares representing 1.22% and valued at over $34.22 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 0.95% of the shares totaling 1.62 million with a market value of $26.62 million.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) is -17.66% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.50 and a high of $58.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HYLN stock was last observed hovering at around $13.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.42%.

Currently trading at $13.57, the stock is -12.25% and -17.64% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.75 million and changing -3.00% at the moment leaves the stock -42.05% off its SMA200. HYLN registered 34.76% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -71.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.19 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.58.

The stock witnessed a -31.01% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.26%, and is -0.44% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.34% over the week and 9.29% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 42.84% and -76.87% from its 52-week high.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) Analyst Forecasts

Hyliion Holdings Corp. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.18.The EPS is expected to shrink by -130.60% this year.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Card Andrew H JR, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Card Andrew H JR bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 02 at a price of $16.54 per share for a total of $82700.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5000.0 shares.