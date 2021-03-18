Which institution holds the most shares in Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM)

574 institutions hold shares in Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM), with 25.41M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.23% while institutional investors hold 75.15% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 602.97M, and float is at 587.14M with Short Float at 2.03%. Institutions hold 71.97% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 37.36 million shares valued at $1.26 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 6.30% of the TCOM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Morgan Stanley with 36.32 million shares valued at $1.23 billion to account for 6.12% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 20.92 million shares representing 3.53% and valued at over $705.79 million, while Credit Suisse Ag/ holds 3.24% of the shares totaling 19.22 million with a market value of $648.16 million.

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) is 30.80% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.10 and a high of $45.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TCOM stock was last observed hovering at around $44.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.45% off its average median price target of $291.91 for the next 12 months. It is also 86.88% off the consensus price target high of $336.35 offered by 37 analysts, but current levels are 76.77% higher than the price target low of $189.93 for the same period.

Currently trading at $44.12, the stock is 9.47% and 21.27% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.03 million and changing -1.01% at the moment leaves the stock 39.70% off its SMA200. TCOM registered 91.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 51.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $37.81 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $33.52.

The stock witnessed a 14.27% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.30%, and is 11.55% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.31% over the week and 3.99% over the month.

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) has around 44300 employees, a market worth around $24.98B and $2.82B in sales. Fwd P/E is 4.06. Profit margin for the company is -17.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 119.50% and -2.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.10%).

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) is a “Overweight”. 37 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 20 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Trip.com Group Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/26/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.32 with sales reaching $462.31M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -149.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 32.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -21.00% in year-over-year returns.