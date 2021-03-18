Which Institutions Own Shares In Antero Midstream Corporation (AM)?

325 institutions hold shares in Antero Midstream Corporation (AM), with 157.29M shares held by insiders accounting for 32.98% while institutional investors hold 80.96% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 476.62M, and float is at 313.88M with Short Float at 3.53%. Institutions hold 54.26% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 29.05 million shares valued at $223.97 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.09% of the AM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Invesco Ltd. with 27.92 million shares valued at $215.25 million to account for 5.85% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 25.75 million shares representing 5.40% and valued at over $198.57 million, while Blackstone Group Inc. holds 2.83% of the shares totaling 13.49 million with a market value of $104.04 million.

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) is 15.95% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.69 and a high of $9.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AM stock was last observed hovering at around $8.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.73% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -27.71% lower than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.94, the stock is -0.24% and 4.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.5 million and changing 1.94% at the moment leaves the stock 30.18% off its SMA200. AM registered 239.92% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 71.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.70 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.25.

The stock witnessed a -2.51% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.31%, and is -6.68% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.44% over the week and 5.39% over the month.

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) has around 522 employees, a market worth around $4.46B and $900.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 10.08. Profit margin for the company is -13.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 428.99% and -7.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.10%).

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Antero Midstream Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.22 with sales reaching $219.42M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 68.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -10.00% in year-over-year returns.

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Pearce Sheri. SEC filings show that Pearce Sheri sold 1,326 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 24 at a price of $7.27 per share for a total of $9636.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43749.0 shares.

Antero Midstream Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 12 that KLIMLEY BROOKS J (Director) sold a total of 9,788 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 12 and was made at $6.22 per share for $60920.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 41932.0 shares of the AM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 14, RADY PAUL M (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 8,600,000 shares at an average price of $5.40 for $46.44 million. The insider now directly holds 1,442,017 shares of Antero Midstream Corporation (AM).