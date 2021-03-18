Which Institutions Own Shares In Boxlight Corporation (BOXL)?

22 institutions hold shares in Boxlight Corporation (BOXL), with 13.17M shares held by insiders accounting for 25.73% while institutional investors hold 18.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 44.22M, and float is at 40.98M with Short Float at 6.12%. Institutions hold 13.79% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.66 million shares valued at $2.55 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.27% of the BOXL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.07 million shares valued at $1.64 million to account for 2.11% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bard Associates Inc. which holds 0.67 million shares representing 1.32% and valued at over $1.02 million, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 0.57% of the shares totaling 0.29 million with a market value of $0.44 million.

Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) is 64.71% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.33 and a high of $4.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BOXL stock was last observed hovering at around $2.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $5.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.0% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 49.6% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.52, the stock is -7.43% and 3.01% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.39 million and changing 4.35% at the moment leaves the stock 38.26% off its SMA200. BOXL registered 545.82% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 73.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.6813 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.8995.

The stock witnessed a -30.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 50.90%, and is -3.45% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.09% over the week and 13.39% over the month.

Boxlight Corporation (BOXL) has around 68 employees, a market worth around $130.01M and $28.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 12.00. Profit margin for the company is -38.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 663.64% and -45.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-141.80%).

Boxlight Corporation (BOXL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Boxlight Corporation (BOXL) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Boxlight Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/20/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $27.18M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -21.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 52.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 411.00% in year-over-year returns.

Boxlight Corporation (BOXL) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Boxlight Corporation (BOXL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Pope Michael Ross, the company’s CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER. SEC filings show that Pope Michael Ross bought 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 09 at a price of $1.65 per share for a total of $66000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.29 million shares.

Boxlight Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 09 that Nance Henry (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) bought a total of 569 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 09 and was made at $1.67 per share for $950.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the BOXL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 09, Starkey Mark (PRESIDENT) acquired 30,000 shares at an average price of $1.68 for $50400.0. The insider now directly holds 80,000 shares of Boxlight Corporation (BOXL).

Boxlight Corporation (BOXL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Graham Holdings Company (GHC) that is trading 76.68% up over the past 12 months and Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (HMHC) that is 149.82% higher over the same period. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -64.54% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 4.13 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.37.