Which Institutions Own Shares In Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN)?

8 institutions hold shares in Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN), with 53.45M shares held by insiders accounting for 89.60% while institutional investors hold 7.03% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 59.65M, and float is at 10.95M with Short Float at 6.05%. Institutions hold 0.73% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC with over 0.25 million shares valued at $0.95 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.41% of the KXIN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Jane Street Group, LLC with 0.21 million shares valued at $0.77 million to account for 0.34% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. which holds 100000.0 shares representing 0.16% and valued at over $0.37 million, while Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC holds 0.15% of the shares totaling 89500.0 with a market value of $0.33 million.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) is -9.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.40 and a high of $13.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KXIN stock was last observed hovering at around $3.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11%.

Currently trading at $3.39, the stock is -3.91% and -11.28% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.16 million and changing 3.35% at the moment leaves the stock 33.86% off its SMA200. KXIN registered 516.14% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 613.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.7006 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.2978.

The stock witnessed a -24.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.91%, and is 0.89% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.25% over the week and 12.35% over the month.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) has around 279 employees, a market worth around $223.47M and $163.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 747.29% and -74.70% from its 52-week high.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) is a “-“. 0 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Shareholder Value Fund, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Shareholder Value Fund sold 160,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 13 at a price of $3.15 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9.25 million shares.