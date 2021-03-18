Which Institutions Own Shares In Limelight Networks Inc. (LLNW)?

253 institutions hold shares in Limelight Networks Inc. (LLNW), with 4.93M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.97% while institutional investors hold 83.80% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 123.23M, and float is at 119.31M with Short Float at 10.72%. Institutions hold 80.48% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 10.07 million shares valued at $40.19 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.11% of the LLNW Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.47 million shares valued at $25.82 million to account for 5.21% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Federated Hermes, Inc. which holds 5.17 million shares representing 4.17% and valued at over $20.65 million, while Granahan Investment Management Inc. holds 3.25% of the shares totaling 4.03 million with a market value of $16.1 million.

Limelight Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: LLNW) is -13.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.76 and a high of $8.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LLNW stock was last observed hovering at around $3.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.5% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -15.0% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.45, the stock is 2.06% and -13.50% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.31 million and changing -0.58% at the moment leaves the stock -32.13% off its SMA200. LLNW registered -22.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -36.11%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.8471 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.5287.

The stock witnessed a -11.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.18%, and is 5.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.73% over the week and 5.53% over the month.

Limelight Networks Inc. (LLNW) has around 618 employees, a market worth around $418.31M and $230.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 104.55. Profit margin for the company is -8.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.00% and -57.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.40%).

Limelight Networks Inc. (LLNW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Limelight Networks Inc. (LLNW) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Limelight Networks Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.03 with sales reaching $54.17M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -14.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -5.00% in year-over-year returns.

Limelight Networks Inc. (LLNW) Insider Activity

A total of 51 insider transactions have happened at Limelight Networks Inc. (LLNW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 32 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LENTO ROBERT A, the company’s CEO. SEC filings show that LENTO ROBERT A sold 20,833 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 01 at a price of $4.58 per share for a total of $95415.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.89 million shares.

Limelight Networks Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 28 that GENEREUX SCOTT (Director) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 28 and was made at $5.50 per share for $27500.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the LLNW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 27, GENEREUX SCOTT (Director) disposed off 15,000 shares at an average price of $5.00 for $75000.0. The insider now directly holds 118,812 shares of Limelight Networks Inc. (LLNW).

Limelight Networks Inc. (LLNW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Brightcove Inc. (BCOV) that is trading 277.67% up over the past 12 months and Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) that is 13.38% higher over the same period. J2 Global Inc. (JCOM) is 64.20% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 2.27% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 12.5 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.72.