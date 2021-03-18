Which Institutions Own Shares In Qudian Inc. (QD)?

109 institutions hold shares in Qudian Inc. (QD), with 5.07k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.00% while institutional investors hold 32.06% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 253.52M, and float is at 126.74M with Short Float at 4.41%. Institutions hold 32.06% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd with over 5.47 million shares valued at $7.55 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.88% of the QD Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.34 million shares valued at $7.37 million to account for 2.81% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Acadian Asset Management which holds 5.1 million shares representing 2.68% and valued at over $7.04 million, while APG Asset Management N.V. holds 2.25% of the shares totaling 4.28 million with a market value of $5.9 million.

Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) is 118.84% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.17 and a high of $3.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The QD stock was last observed hovering at around $3.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15% off its average median price target of $9.09 for the next 12 months. It is also 75.7% off the consensus price target high of $12.43 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 50.81% higher than the price target low of $6.14 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.02, the stock is 19.46% and 27.87% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.64 million and changing -4.73% at the moment leaves the stock 72.66% off its SMA200. QD registered 77.65% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 92.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.6326 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.7385.

The stock witnessed a -17.49% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 141.60%, and is 34.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.82% over the week and 12.66% over the month.

Qudian Inc. (QD) has around 947 employees, a market worth around $581.11M and $778.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.05 and Fwd P/E is 5.81. Profit margin for the company is 8.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 158.12% and -20.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.00%).

Qudian Inc. (QD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Qudian Inc. (QD) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.30, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Qudian Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/24/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.4 with sales reaching $97.07M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 40.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -50.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -64.80% in year-over-year returns.

Qudian Inc. (QD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF) that is trading 195.54% up over the past 12 months and Nicholas Financial Inc. (NICK) that is 29.09% higher over the same period. Navient Corporation (NAVI) is 121.18% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -20.93% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 6.76 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.62.