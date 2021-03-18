Who are the Institutional Holders in Premier Inc. (PINC)?

315 institutions hold shares in Premier Inc. (PINC), with 1.01M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.82% while institutional investors hold 67.08% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 122.13M, and float is at 121.24M with Short Float at 2.03%. Institutions hold 66.53% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 10.02 million shares valued at $351.8 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.20% of the PINC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is River Road Asset Management, LLC with 6.45 million shares valued at $226.27 million to account for 5.27% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Massachusetts Financial Services Co. which holds 6.29 million shares representing 5.15% and valued at over $220.92 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 4.54% of the shares totaling 5.55 million with a market value of $194.88 million.

Premier Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC) is -3.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.11 and a high of $37.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PINC stock was last observed hovering at around $33.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $39.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.73% off the consensus price target high of $44.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are 2.86% higher than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $34.00, the stock is 0.43% and -2.46% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.91 million and changing 0.12% at the moment leaves the stock -0.34% off its SMA200. PINC registered -0.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $34.28 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $34.21.

The stock witnessed a -2.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.30%, and is 0.03% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.55% over the week and 2.94% over the month.

Premier Inc. (PINC) has around 2500 employees, a market worth around $4.12B and $1.45B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.05 and Fwd P/E is 13.32. Profit margin for the company is 34.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.41% and -10.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.50%).

Premier Inc. (PINC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Premier Inc. (PINC) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Premier Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.55 with sales reaching $446.69M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 26.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 25.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 33.40% in year-over-year returns.

Premier Inc. (PINC) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Premier Inc. (PINC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DAVIDS JODY R, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that DAVIDS JODY R sold 14,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 17 at a price of $34.28 per share for a total of $0.48 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11465.0 shares.

Premier Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 04 that McKasson Craig S. (CAO & CFO) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 04 and was made at $35.11 per share for $0.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the PINC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 04, Anderson Leigh (President – Perf. Services) disposed off 6,784 shares at an average price of $34.89 for $0.24 million. The insider now directly holds 37,124 shares of Premier Inc. (PINC).

Premier Inc. (PINC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tivity Health Inc. (TVTY) that is trading 657.91% up over the past 12 months and InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (INFU) that is 259.35% higher over the same period. CorVel Corporation (CRVL) is 68.12% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -26.42% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.11 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.56.