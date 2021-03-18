Who are the Institutional Holders in Roku Inc. (ROKU)?

814 institutions hold shares in Roku Inc. (ROKU), with 300.51k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.23% while institutional investors hold 74.13% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 127.40M, and float is at 108.59M with Short Float at 2.47%. Institutions hold 73.95% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 10.69 million shares valued at $3.55 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.62% of the ROKU Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 9.01 million shares valued at $2.99 billion to account for 8.11% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 6.4 million shares representing 5.76% and valued at over $2.13 billion, while ARK Investment Management, LLC holds 4.84% of the shares totaling 5.38 million with a market value of $1.79 billion.

Roku Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) is 11.05% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $58.22 and a high of $486.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ROKU stock was last observed hovering at around $353.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 15.13% off its average median price target of $500.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.28% off the consensus price target high of $650.00 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are -34.08% lower than the price target low of $275.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $368.71, the stock is -5.45% and -9.05% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.36 million and changing 4.28% at the moment leaves the stock 48.29% off its SMA200. ROKU registered 430.82% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 118.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $408.92 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $300.52.

The stock witnessed a -21.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.69%, and is 3.41% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.98% over the week and 7.40% over the month.

Roku Inc. (ROKU) has around 1925 employees, a market worth around $47.80B and $1.78B in sales. Fwd P/E is 656.07. Profit margin for the company is -1.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 533.30% and -24.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.40%).

Roku Inc. (ROKU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Roku Inc. (ROKU) is a “Overweight”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 18 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Roku Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.15 with sales reaching $489.79M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 72.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 43.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 52.70% in year-over-year returns.

Roku Inc. (ROKU) Insider Activity

A total of 305 insider transactions have happened at Roku Inc. (ROKU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 247 and purchases happening 58 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wood Anthony J., the company’s CEO and Chairman BOD. SEC filings show that Wood Anthony J. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $359.30 per share for a total of $8.98 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25000.0 shares.

Roku Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that Rosenberg Scott A. (GM, Sr. VP Platform Business) sold a total of 4,539 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $395.16 per share for $1.79 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 28978.0 shares of the ROKU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03, Ozgen Mustafa (SVP and GM of Account Acquisit) disposed off 5,334 shares at an average price of $395.16 for $2.11 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Roku Inc. (ROKU).

Roku Inc. (ROKU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Roku Inc. (ROKU) that is trading 430.82% up over the past 12 months. Emerson Radio Corp. (MSN) is 132.31% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -10.45% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.96 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.62.