Who is the Top Investor In Zhongchao Inc. (ZCMD)?

3 institutions hold shares in Zhongchao Inc. (ZCMD), with 9.28M shares held by insiders accounting for 37.24% while institutional investors hold 0.15% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 19.42M, and float is at 12.19M with Short Float at 0.09%. Institutions hold 0.10% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Two Sigma Advisers, LP with over 13000.0 shares valued at $22100.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.07% of the ZCMD Shares outstanding.

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ: ZCMD) is 56.47% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.59 and a high of $5.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ZCMD stock was last observed hovering at around $1.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.84%.

Currently trading at $2.66, the stock is 37.10% and 37.50% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 139.56 million and changing 46.15% at the moment leaves the stock 33.19% off its SMA200. ZCMD registered 8.13% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 50.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.9745 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.8495.

The stock witnessed a 7.69% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 56.47%, and is 53.76% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.74% over the week and 10.88% over the month.

Zhongchao Inc. (ZCMD) has around 91 employees, a market worth around $51.65M and $16.36M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 67.30% and -49.33% from its 52-week high.

Zhongchao Inc. (ZCMD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Zhongchao Inc. (ZCMD) is a “-“. 0 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

