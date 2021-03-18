Why Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) is 0.24% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $45.76 and a high of $67.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BMY stock was last observed hovering at around $61.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.28% off its average median price target of $75.60 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.7% off the consensus price target high of $86.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are 5.79% higher than the price target low of $66.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $62.18, the stock is 1.97% and 0.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.53 million and changing 0.45% at the moment leaves the stock 2.13% off its SMA200. BMY registered 14.96% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 4.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $61.11 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $61.38.

The stock witnessed a 4.68% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.69%, and is 2.05% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.52% over the week and 2.09% over the month.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) has around 30250 employees, a market worth around $138.65B and $42.52B in sales. Fwd P/E is 7.73. Profit margin for the company is -21.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.88% and -7.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.10%).

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.82 with sales reaching $11.17B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -298.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.60% in year-over-year returns.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) Top Institutional Holders

2,819 institutions hold shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY), with 1.86M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.08% while institutional investors hold 75.85% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.25B, and float is at 2.22B with Short Float at 1.27%. Institutions hold 75.79% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 199.34 million shares valued at $12.37 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.90% of the BMY Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 172.46 million shares valued at $10.7 billion to account for 7.70% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 94.16 million shares representing 4.20% and valued at over $5.84 billion, while JP Morgan Chase & Company holds 3.23% of the shares totaling 72.35 million with a market value of $4.49 billion.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) Insider Activity

A total of 167 insider transactions have happened at Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 72 and purchases happening 95 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by von Autenried Paul, the company’s EVP, Chief Information Officer. SEC filings show that von Autenried Paul sold 3 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 25 at a price of $63.50 per share for a total of $190.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 24 that von Autenried Paul (EVP, Chief Information Officer) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 24 and was made at $62.75 per share for $1.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the BMY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 24, Dubow Adam (SVP,ChiefCompliance&EthicsOff.) disposed off 900 shares at an average price of $63.39 for $57051.0. The insider now directly holds 15,186 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY).

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 30.40% up over the past 12 months and AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) that is 22.33% higher over the same period. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is 17.70% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 30.93% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 19.47 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.01.