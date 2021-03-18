Why Moderna Inc. (MRNA) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) is 41.24% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.36 and a high of $189.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MRNA stock was last observed hovering at around $156.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -8.47% off its average median price target of $182.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.06% off the consensus price target high of $208.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -84.44% lower than the price target low of $80.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $147.55, the stock is 0.38% and 0.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.86 million and changing -5.43% at the moment leaves the stock 50.11% off its SMA200. MRNA registered 423.60% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 120.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $157.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $112.25.

The stock witnessed a -17.35% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.85%, and is 13.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.43% over the week and 7.19% over the month.

Moderna Inc. (MRNA) has around 1300 employees, a market worth around $60.55B and $803.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 9.88. Profit margin for the company is -93.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 505.71% and -22.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-28.40%).

Moderna Inc. (MRNA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Moderna Inc. (MRNA) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Moderna Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $3.21 with sales reaching $2.41B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -26.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1,965.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 28,676.70% in year-over-year returns.

Moderna Inc. (MRNA) Top Institutional Holders

755 institutions hold shares in Moderna Inc. (MRNA), with 40M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.01% while institutional investors hold 57.84% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 396.81M, and float is at 356.19M with Short Float at 3.73%. Institutions hold 52.06% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Flagship Pioneering Inc. with over 30.87 million shares valued at $3.23 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.71% of the MRNA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Baillie Gifford and Company with 24.31 million shares valued at $2.54 billion to account for 6.07% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 23.37 million shares representing 5.84% and valued at over $2.44 billion, while Blackrock Inc. holds 5.11% of the shares totaling 20.48 million with a market value of $2.14 billion.

Moderna Inc. (MRNA) Insider Activity

A total of 629 insider transactions have happened at Moderna Inc. (MRNA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 541 and purchases happening 88 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Zaks Tal Zvi, the company’s Chief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that Zaks Tal Zvi sold 10,034 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $140.68 per share for a total of $1.41 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Moderna Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 15 that Hoge Stephen (President) sold a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 15 and was made at $137.00 per share for $2.06 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.61 million shares of the MRNA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 15, Andres Juan disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $137.00 for $0.69 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA).