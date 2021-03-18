Why should you keep an eye on APA Corporation (APA)?

APA Corporation (NASDAQ: APA) is 47.89% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.80 and a high of $23.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The APA stock was last observed hovering at around $20.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.24% off its average median price target of $24.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.76% off the consensus price target high of $38.00 offered by 30 analysts, but current levels are -31.19% lower than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.99, the stock is 2.67% and 15.63% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.15 million and changing 1.13% at the moment leaves the stock 47.98% off its SMA200. APA registered 370.52% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 75.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.67 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.14.

The stock witnessed a 12.94% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 37.07%, and is -2.98% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.96% over the week and 6.22% over the month.

APA Corporation (APA) has around 2272 employees, a market worth around $8.18B and $4.43B in sales. Fwd P/E is 16.12. Distance from 52-week low is 452.24% and -12.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-60.50%).

APA Corporation (APA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for APA Corporation (APA) is a “Overweight”. 30 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 16 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

APA Corporation quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.21 with sales reaching $1.22B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -36.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 25.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -4.50% in year-over-year returns.

APA Corporation (APA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 378.00M, and float is at 376.37M with Short Float at 3.74%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF with over 0.28 million shares valued at $4.05 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.07% of the APA Shares outstanding.

APA Corporation (APA) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Ellis Juliet S, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Ellis Juliet S bought 4,545 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 12 at a price of $22.05 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8045.0 shares.

APA Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 06 that LANNIE P ANTHONY (Exec. Vice Pres & Gen Counsel) bought a total of 32,942 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 06 and was made at $5.69 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the APA stock.

APA Corporation (APA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) that is trading 136.94% up over the past 12 months and Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) that is 222.10% higher over the same period. Chevron Corporation (CVX) is 52.82% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -27.01% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 17.87 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.47.