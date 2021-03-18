Why should you keep an eye on Viatris Inc. (VTRS)?

Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS) is -19.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.24 and a high of $19.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VTRS stock was last observed hovering at around $14.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.55% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.17% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -0.53% lower than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.08, the stock is 0.28% and -9.80% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.75 million and changing 3.79% at the moment leaves the stock -7.77% off its SMA200. VTRS registered -3.15% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -5.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.21 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.30.

The stock witnessed a -17.75% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.98%, and is 7.25% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.98% over the week and 3.66% over the month.

Viatris Inc. (VTRS) has around 45000 employees, a market worth around $17.87B and $11.95B in sales. Fwd P/E is 4.12. Profit margin for the company is -5.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.85% and -21.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.40%).

Viatris Inc. (VTRS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Viatris Inc. (VTRS) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Viatris Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.79 with sales reaching $4.19B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 46.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 60.00% in year-over-year returns.

Viatris Inc. (VTRS) Top Institutional Holders

804 institutions hold shares in Viatris Inc. (VTRS), with 5.31M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.44% while institutional investors hold 40.53% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.21B, and float is at 1.20B with Short Float at 1.98%. Institutions hold 40.35% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 129.07 million shares valued at $2.42 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.69% of the VTRS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 89.53 million shares valued at $1.68 billion to account for 7.42% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Company, LLP which holds 69.81 million shares representing 5.78% and valued at over $1.31 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.35% of the shares totaling 52.54 million with a market value of $984.59 million.

Viatris Inc. (VTRS) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by CORNWELL W DON, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that CORNWELL W DON bought 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $13.84 per share for a total of $41515.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3000.0 shares.

Viatris Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 16 that KILTS JAMES M (Director) bought a total of 27,736 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 16 and was made at $17.66 per share for $0.49 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 64905.0 shares of the VTRS stock.