Will IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG) is -8.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.85 and a high of $5.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IAG stock was last observed hovering at around $3.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $4.24 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.85% off the consensus price target high of $6.34 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -3.69% lower than the price target low of $3.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.37, the stock is 7.50% and 0.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.17 million and changing 2.43% at the moment leaves the stock -11.11% off its SMA200. IAG registered 30.62% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.2797 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.6115.

The stock witnessed a 0.60% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.60%, and is 7.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.13% over the week and 4.95% over the month.

IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) has around 5222 employees, a market worth around $1.57B and $1.24B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 44.93 and Fwd P/E is 8.34. Profit margin for the company is 3.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 82.16% and -37.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.20%).

IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) is a “Hold”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

IAMGOLD Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.01 with sales reaching $301.19M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 110.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 15.60% in year-over-year returns.

IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) Top Institutional Holders

252 institutions hold shares in IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG), with 1.19M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.25% while institutional investors hold 68.29% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 474.70M, and float is at 474.11M with Short Float at 1.62%. Institutions hold 68.12% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 51.21 million shares valued at $187.95 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.77% of the IAG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Smith (Donald) & Company Inc. with 39.64 million shares valued at $145.47 million to account for 8.34% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 24.15 million shares representing 5.08% and valued at over $88.63 million, while Ruffer LLP holds 4.04% of the shares totaling 19.2 million with a market value of $70.48 million.

IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) that is trading 35.03% up over the past 12 months and Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) that is 570.37% higher over the same period. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -39.77% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 10.72 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.34.