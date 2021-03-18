Will Li Auto Inc. (LI) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) is -11.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.31 and a high of $47.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LI stock was last observed hovering at around $25.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.41% off its average median price target of $258.40 for the next 12 months. It is also 93.43% off the consensus price target high of $387.04 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 86.86% higher than the price target low of $193.52 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.43, the stock is -0.69% and -14.82% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.84 million and changing -1.59% at the moment leaves the stock 0.89% off its SMA200. LI registered a gain of 39.80% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $28.08 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.58.

The stock witnessed a -16.35% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.83%, and is 8.95% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.06% over the week and 8.33% over the month.

Li Auto Inc. (LI) has around 2628 employees, a market worth around $23.30B and $861.50M in sales. Fwd P/E is 17.12. Profit margin for the company is -35.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 77.71% and -46.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (42.40%).

Li Auto Inc. (LI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Li Auto Inc. (LI) is a “Buy”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Li Auto Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.03 with sales reaching $504.47M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -119.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 101.00% year-over-year.

Li Auto Inc. (LI) Top Institutional Holders

143 institutions hold shares in Li Auto Inc. (LI), with 868.46k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.10% while institutional investors hold 9.55% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 836.34M, and float is at 95.00M with Short Float at 18.67%. Institutions hold 9.54% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Credit Suisse Ag/ with over 4.63 million shares valued at $133.61 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.64% of the LI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Aspex Management (HK) Ltd with 4.5 million shares valued at $129.74 million to account for 0.63% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 3.99 million shares representing 0.55% and valued at over $115.03 million, while Jericho Capital Asset Management, LP holds 0.52% of the shares totaling 3.75 million with a market value of $108.11 million.