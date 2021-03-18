Will Nikola Corporation (NKLA) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) is 7.40% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.42 and a high of $93.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NKLA stock was last observed hovering at around $15.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.54% off its average median price target of $25.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 65.13% off the consensus price target high of $47.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 3.59% higher than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.39, the stock is -8.95% and -17.77% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.62 million and changing 3.41% at the moment leaves the stock -46.59% off its SMA200. NKLA registered 52.32% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -50.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.43 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.23.

The stock witnessed a -25.30% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.12%, and is 2.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.81% over the week and 7.49% over the month.

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) has around 394500 employees, a market worth around $6.45B and $0.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 57.29% and -82.56% from its 52-week high.

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nikola Corporation (NKLA) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nikola Corporation quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.26 with sales reaching $20k over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -74.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 22,531.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -65.50% in year-over-year returns.

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) Top Institutional Holders

257 institutions hold shares in Nikola Corporation (NKLA), with 244.53M shares held by insiders accounting for 62.39% while institutional investors hold 36.52% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 386.35M, and float is at 144.44M with Short Float at 21.15%. Institutions hold 13.73% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Norges Bank Investment Management with over 17.04 million shares valued at $260.01 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.35% of the NKLA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 14.05 million shares valued at $214.34 million to account for 3.58% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Inclusive Capital Partners, LP which holds 10.28 million shares representing 2.62% and valued at over $156.8 million, while FMR, LLC holds 0.76% of the shares totaling 2.96 million with a market value of $45.19 million.

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Milton Trevor R., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Milton Trevor R. sold 552,486 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 02 at a price of $14.48 per share for a total of $8.0 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82.95 million shares.

Nikola Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 14 that Milton Trevor R. (Executive Chairman) bought a total of 41,400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 14 and was made at $30.91 per share for $1.28 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 91.64 million shares of the NKLA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 11, UBBEN JEFFREY W (Director) disposed off 1,400,000 shares at an average price of $42.69 for $59.77 million. The insider now directly holds 10,275,437 shares of Nikola Corporation (NKLA).