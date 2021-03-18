XL Fleet Corp. (XL) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

66 institutions hold shares in XL Fleet Corp. (XL), with 2.88M shares held by insiders accounting for 24.77% while institutional investors hold 11.52% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 8.66% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc. with over 3.0 million shares valued at $71.19 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.28% of the XL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Millennium Management LLC with 1.72 million shares valued at $40.72 million to account for 1.31% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Hudson Bay Capital Management LP which holds 1.5 million shares representing 1.14% and valued at over $35.59 million, while Encompass Capital Advisors, LLC holds 1.14% of the shares totaling 1.5 million with a market value of $35.59 million.

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE: XL) is -45.30% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.50 and a high of $35.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The XL stock was last observed hovering at around $12.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.73% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 56.73% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.98, the stock is -8.19% and -27.19% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.01 million and changing 0.46% at the moment leaves the stock -1.89% off its SMA200. XL registered 29.03% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.52 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.70.

The stock witnessed a -34.68% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.79%, and is 9.08% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.97% over the week and 11.20% over the month.

XL Fleet Corp. (XL) has around 60 employees, a market worth around $1.71B and $9.75M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 36.63% and -62.91% from its 52-week high.

XL Fleet Corp. (XL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for XL Fleet Corp. (XL) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

XL Fleet Corp. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $3.09B over the same period., but quarterly earnings will post 6.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.60% in year-over-year returns.