YALA Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Yalla Group Limited (YALA) Now

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE: YALA) is 96.79% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.26 and a high of $41.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The YALA stock was last observed hovering at around $27.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.05% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 6.0% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 6.0% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.20, the stock is 17.72% and 16.60% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.09 million and changing 3.87% at the moment leaves the stock 64.89% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $27.12 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.10.

The stock witnessed a -24.07% in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 51.04%, and is 42.71% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.98% over the week and 15.73% over the month.

Yalla Group Limited (YALA) has around 274 employees, a market worth around $3.95B and $105.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 47.00. Profit margin for the company is -3.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 350.48% and -31.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (143.30%).

Yalla Group Limited (YALA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Yalla Group Limited (YALA) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Yalla Group Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.12 with sales reaching $48.34M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 397.10% this year.

Yalla Group Limited (YALA) Top Institutional Holders

23 institutions hold shares in Yalla Group Limited (YALA), with institutional investors hold 12.10% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 143.23M, and float is at 18.60M with Short Float at 10.91%. Institutions hold 12.10% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Tiger Global Management, LLC with over 0.35 million shares valued at $5.02 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.29% of the YALA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company with 0.22 million shares valued at $3.14 million to account for 0.18% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Norges Bank Investment Management which holds 0.2 million shares representing 0.17% and valued at over $2.87 million, while Penserra Capital Management LLC holds 0.15% of the shares totaling 0.17 million with a market value of $2.5 million.