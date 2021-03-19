A peek at Duluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH): Who has invested in It?

126 institutions hold shares in Duluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH), with 11.3M shares held by insiders accounting for 34.42% while institutional investors hold 44.65% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 32.48M, and float is at 19.87M with Short Float at 9.30%. Institutions hold 29.28% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Thrivent Financial For Lutherans with over 1.36 million shares valued at $14.38 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.62% of the DLTH Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Disciplined Growth Investors, Inc. with 1.03 million shares valued at $10.93 million to account for 3.51% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 0.82 million shares representing 2.79% and valued at over $8.68 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 2.25% of the shares totaling 0.66 million with a market value of $7.01 million.

Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTH) is 42.99% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.82 and a high of $17.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DLTH stock was last observed hovering at around $16.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.67% off its average median price target of $20.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.36% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 20.53% higher than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.10, the stock is 3.54% and 10.91% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.09 million and changing -9.96% at the moment leaves the stock 30.72% off its SMA200. DLTH registered 247.93% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.23 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.38.

The stock witnessed a 13.02% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.10%, and is 2.23% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.57% over the week and 8.02% over the month.

Duluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH) has around 941 employees, a market worth around $484.26M and $642.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.69 and Fwd P/E is 20.05. Profit margin for the company is 2.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 436.41% and -12.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.00%).

Duluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Duluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Duluth Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/08/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.2 with sales reaching $119.91M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -18.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.70% year-over-year.

Duluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Duluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Homolka David, the company’s SVP HR,Retail&Call Center Oper. SEC filings show that Homolka David bought 2,170 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 02 at a price of $3.40 per share for a total of $7386.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 42498.0 shares.

Duluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Rocky Brands Inc. (RCKY) that is trading 218.18% up over the past 12 months. KBS Fashion Group Limited (KBSF) is 201.53% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -9.19% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.02 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.73.