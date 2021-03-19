A peek at Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL): Who has invested in It?

81 institutions hold shares in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL), with institutional investors hold 15.92% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 177.01M, and float is at 132.44M with Short Float at 3.14%. Institutions hold 15.92% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is U.S. Global Investors, Inc. with over 2.79 million shares valued at $27.37 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.03% of the GOL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Citadel Advisors LLC with 1.71 million shares valued at $16.74 million to account for 1.24% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 1.46 million shares representing 1.07% and valued at over $14.34 million, while Capital International Ltd /ca/ holds 0.85% of the shares totaling 1.17 million with a market value of $11.45 million.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) is -21.28% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.85 and a high of $11.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GOL stock was last observed hovering at around $8.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.61% off its average median price target of $10.28 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.54% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -34.9% lower than the price target low of $5.73 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.73, the stock is -2.26% and -8.92% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.82 million and changing -7.31% at the moment leaves the stock -0.74% off its SMA200. GOL registered 261.21% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -7.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.40 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.09.

The stock witnessed a -13.24% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.49%, and is -7.09% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.28% over the week and 6.68% over the month.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) has around 15083 employees, a market worth around $1.03B and $1.50B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -68.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 317.84% and -31.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (28.30%).

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.45 with sales reaching $396.35M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 89.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 61.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -43.80% in year-over-year returns.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) that is trading 109.37% up over the past 12 months. Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA) is 219.17% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 15.14% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.53 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.09.