A peek at Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (SWBI): Who has invested in It?

263 institutions hold shares in Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (SWBI), with 1.41M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.65% while institutional investors hold 70.41% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 55.14M, and float is at 52.72M with Short Float at 8.47%. Institutions hold 68.55% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.73 million shares valued at $83.94 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.88% of the SWBI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 4.24 million shares valued at $75.23 million to account for 7.96% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 3.74 million shares representing 7.02% and valued at over $66.33 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 6.71% of the shares totaling 3.57 million with a market value of $63.42 million.

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: SWBI) is 4.28% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.25 and a high of $23.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SWBI stock was last observed hovering at around $18.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.29% off its average median price target of $23.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.56% off the consensus price target high of $34.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -8.88% lower than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.51, the stock is 3.84% and 1.07% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.0 million and changing -1.54% at the moment leaves the stock 8.76% off its SMA200. SWBI registered 192.83% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.47%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.74 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.25.

The stock witnessed a 1.48% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.43%, and is -2.32% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.50% over the week and 6.22% over the month.

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (SWBI) has around 1970 employees, a market worth around $1.00B and $969.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.91 and Fwd P/E is 8.96. Profit margin for the company is 10.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 252.85% and -21.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.50%).

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (SWBI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (SWBI) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/24/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.01 with sales reaching $259.8M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -435.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 46.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 11.20% in year-over-year returns.

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (SWBI) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (SWBI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SCOTT ROBERT L, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SCOTT ROBERT L sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $18.85 per share for a total of $56550.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86932.0 shares.

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 08 that Smith Mark Peter bought a total of 1,496 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 08 and was made at $16.71 per share for $25006.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the SWBI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 16, SCOTT ROBERT L (Director) disposed off 3,000 shares at an average price of $18.59 for $55770.0. The insider now directly holds 89,932 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (SWBI).