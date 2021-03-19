A peek at The Manitowoc Company Inc. (MTW): Who has invested in It?

220 institutions hold shares in The Manitowoc Company Inc. (MTW), with 496.93k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.44% while institutional investors hold 75.31% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 34.57M, and float is at 34.08M with Short Float at 3.15%. Institutions hold 74.23% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.83 million shares valued at $37.69 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.19% of the MTW Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 2.71 million shares valued at $36.12 million to account for 7.85% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Front Street Capital Management, Inc. which holds 1.94 million shares representing 5.60% and valued at over $25.77 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 5.20% of the shares totaling 1.8 million with a market value of $23.92 million.

The Manitowoc Company Inc. (NYSE: MTW) is 70.10% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.24 and a high of $23.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MTW stock was last observed hovering at around $23.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.78%.

Currently trading at $22.64, the stock is 27.06% and 43.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.0 million and changing -3.33% at the moment leaves the stock 92.56% off its SMA200. MTW registered 129.61% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 158.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.23.

The stock witnessed a 49.44% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 68.08%, and is 15.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.67% over the week and 6.18% over the month.

The Manitowoc Company Inc. (MTW) has around 4200 employees, a market worth around $733.99M and $1.44B in sales. Fwd P/E is 22.20. Profit margin for the company is -1.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 212.71% and -3.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.30%).

The Manitowoc Company Inc. (MTW) Analyst Forecasts

The Manitowoc Company Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.01 with sales reaching $339.78M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -142.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.20% in year-over-year returns.

The Manitowoc Company Inc. (MTW) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at The Manitowoc Company Inc. (MTW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 14 times.

The Manitowoc Company Inc. (MTW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Middleby Corporation (MIDD) that is trading 236.74% up over the past 12 months. Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) is 130.40% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 2.8% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.04 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.28.