A peek at XP Inc. (XP): Who has invested in It?

205 institutions hold shares in XP Inc. (XP), with 293.44M shares held by insiders accounting for 52.49% while institutional investors hold 80.68% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 551.80M, and float is at 139.71M with Short Float at 2.79%. Institutions hold 38.33% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is General Atlantic, LLC with over 46.2 million shares valued at $1.83 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 13.29% of the XP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 25.15 million shares valued at $997.84 million to account for 7.24% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital Research Global Investors which holds 19.67 million shares representing 5.66% and valued at over $780.41 million, while Wellington Management Group, LLP holds 2.48% of the shares totaling 8.63 million with a market value of $342.2 million.

XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP) is -4.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.50 and a high of $52.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The XP stock was last observed hovering at around $40.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.82% off its average median price target of $266.92 for the next 12 months. It is also 88.82% off the consensus price target high of $339.92 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 82.5% higher than the price target low of $217.04 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.99, the stock is -11.27% and -13.10% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.43 million and changing -6.91% at the moment leaves the stock -12.15% off its SMA200. XP registered 115.85% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -13.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $44.91 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $42.50.

The stock witnessed a -24.40% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.02%, and is -7.21% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.59% over the week and 6.36% over the month.

XP Inc. (XP) has around 2429 employees, a market worth around $21.37B and $1.47B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 56.20 and Fwd P/E is 31.61. Profit margin for the company is 25.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 145.10% and -28.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.70%).

XP Inc. (XP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for XP Inc. (XP) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

XP Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.19 with sales reaching $437.44M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 92.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 39.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 36.30% in year-over-year returns.