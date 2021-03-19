AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABCL) is -22.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.16 and a high of $71.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ABCL stock was last observed hovering at around $36.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.92% off its average median price target of $54.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.57% off the consensus price target high of $61.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 39.67% higher than the price target low of $52.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $31.37, the stock is -14.04% and -25.50% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.09 million and changing -13.56% at the moment leaves the stock -26.78% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $41.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $42.84.

The stock witnessed a -31.27% In the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -33.24%, and is -12.86% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.88% over the week and 9.93% over the month.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) has around 174 employees, a market worth around $8.21B and $20.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1742.78 and Fwd P/E is 14.92. Distance from 52-week low is 19.92% and -56.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-61.40%).

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.27 with sales reaching $194.59M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -857.50% this year.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) Top Institutional Holders

2 institutions hold shares in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL), with 50.58M shares held by insiders accounting for 32.82% while institutional investors hold 10.81% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 261.64M, and float is at 178.40M with Short Float at 1.25%. Institutions hold 7.26% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Viking Global Investors, L.P. with over 19.28 million shares valued at $775.98 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.25% of the ABCL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC with 10.45 million shares valued at $420.52 million to account for 3.93% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Orbimed Advisors LLC. which holds 8.4 million shares representing 3.16% and valued at over $338.05 million, while SB Management Ltd holds 2.54% of the shares totaling 6.77 million with a market value of $272.31 million.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 13 times.