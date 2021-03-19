Americold Realty Trust (COLD) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 1.66% Change This Year

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE: COLD) is 1.66% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.82 and a high of $41.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The COLD stock was last observed hovering at around $37.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.52% off its average median price target of $44.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.5% off the consensus price target high of $46.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 11.74% higher than the price target low of $43.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.95, the stock is 6.40% and 6.87% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.75 million and changing 1.39% at the moment leaves the stock 4.19% off its SMA200. COLD registered 32.51% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 3.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $35.78 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $35.91.

The stock witnessed a 6.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.93%, and is 9.68% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.37% over the week and 3.04% over the month.

Americold Realty Trust (COLD) has around 16300 employees, a market worth around $9.29B and $1.99B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 316.25 and Fwd P/E is 53.45. Profit margin for the company is 1.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 46.98% and -8.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.50%).

Americold Realty Trust (COLD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Americold Realty Trust (COLD) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Americold Realty Trust is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.14 with sales reaching $552.23M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -54.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 47.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 44.90% in year-over-year returns.

Americold Realty Trust (COLD) Top Institutional Holders

531 institutions hold shares in Americold Realty Trust (COLD), with 749.53k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.30% while institutional investors hold 108.92% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 205.88M, and float is at 204.05M with Short Float at 4.53%. Institutions hold 108.59% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 29.59 million shares valued at $1.1 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.73% of the COLD Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Cohen & Steers Inc. with 21.14 million shares valued at $789.34 million to account for 8.38% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 15.23 million shares representing 6.03% and valued at over $568.38 million, while Apg Asset Management Us Inc. holds 5.81% of the shares totaling 14.66 million with a market value of $547.43 million.

Americold Realty Trust (COLD) Insider Activity

A total of 70 insider transactions have happened at Americold Realty Trust (COLD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 33 and purchases happening 37 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Harron James Andrew, the company’s EVP & Chief Investment Officer. SEC filings show that Harron James Andrew sold 5,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 25 at a price of $36.90 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12647.0 shares.

Americold Realty Trust disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 23 that Stuver David Keith sold a total of 14,100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 23 and was made at $37.16 per share for $0.52 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14102.0 shares of the COLD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 23, NOVOSEL THOMAS C disposed off 28,948 shares at an average price of $37.09 for $1.07 million. The insider now directly holds 5,366 shares of Americold Realty Trust (COLD).