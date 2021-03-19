Analysts suggest MOGU Inc. (MOGU) could spike 89.86% in a year

MOGU Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) is -3.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.91 and a high of $6.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MOGU stock was last observed hovering at around $2.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $19.51 for the next 12 months. It is also 89.86% off the consensus price target high of $20.70 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 88.53% higher than the price target low of $18.31 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.10, the stock is -4.15% and -11.75% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.37 million and changing -1.87% at the moment leaves the stock -14.22% off its SMA200. MOGU registered 103.88% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -8.70%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.4050 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.4346.

The stock witnessed a -36.36% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.25%, and is 4.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.10% over the week and 11.67% over the month.

MOGU Inc. (MOGU) has around 909 employees, a market worth around $194.52M and $78.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -70.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 130.77% and -69.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-104.60%).

MOGU Inc. (MOGU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MOGU Inc. (MOGU) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MOGU Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $48.99M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -28.10% year-over-year.

MOGU Inc. (MOGU) Top Institutional Holders

19 institutions hold shares in MOGU Inc. (MOGU), with institutional investors hold 29.03% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 102.29M, and float is at 83.25M with Short Float at 0.55%. Institutions hold 29.03% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. with over 10.45 million shares valued at $22.67 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.84% of the MOGU Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is TB Alternative Assets Ltd. with 8.35 million shares valued at $18.12 million to account for 8.67% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are IDG-Accel China Growth Fund III Associates, LP which holds 2.11 million shares representing 2.19% and valued at over $4.59 million, while Hsbc Holdings Plc holds 1.84% of the shares totaling 1.77 million with a market value of $3.84 million.