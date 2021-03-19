Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:ANH Stock Is Going Next

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE: ANH) is 9.59% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.79 and a high of $3.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ANH stock was last observed hovering at around $3.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.13% off its average median price target of $2.50 for the next 12 months. It is also -18.8% off the consensus price target high of $2.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -18.8% lower than the price target low of $2.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.97, the stock is 2.45% and 8.97% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.21 million and changing -4.19% at the moment leaves the stock 40.97% off its SMA200. ANH registered 156.03% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 67.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.7962 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.2625.

The stock witnessed a 9.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.23%, and is -0.67% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.13% over the week and 3.75% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 21.84. Distance from 52-week low is 275.95% and -6.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.40%).

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.03 with sales reaching $7.97M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -74.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -15.50% year-over-year.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH) Top Institutional Holders

133 institutions hold shares in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH), with 1.98M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.99% while institutional investors hold 49.95% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 99.21M, and float is at 97.31M with Short Float at 1.44%. Institutions hold 48.96% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 10.53 million shares valued at $28.55 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.61% of the ANH Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 5.64 million shares valued at $15.29 million to account for 5.68% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 5.26 million shares representing 5.29% and valued at over $14.24 million, while ARP Americas LP holds 4.93% of the shares totaling 4.9 million with a market value of $13.28 million.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Mielle Dominique, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Mielle Dominique bought 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 05 at a price of $23.15 per share for a total of $34725.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1000.0 shares.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) that is trading 31.81% up over the past 12 months. MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) is 13.15% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.43% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.31 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.24.